Driver fined 840 cedis for causing harm

2017-09-10

A Tarkwa circuit court has fined a driver, Baba Abdulai, 840 Ghana cedis for causing harm to one Francis Ganyo, now deceased.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman, told the court that on December 13, last year, the convict was driving a Kia Rio taxi cab with registration number GE 8857-16 from Asankrangwa towards Dunkwa with passengers on board.

On reaching a section of the road, Prosecution said Abdulai knocked down Francis Ganyo, aged 36, who crossed the road from the left side to the right.

She said Abdulai conveyed Ganyo to the Catholic Hospital at Asankragwa in his vehicle for treatment, but he died the following day while on admission.

Chief Inspector Anaman said on December 23, last year, the convict was arraigned before the District Magistrate’s Court in Asankrangwa and was sentenced to a fine 840 Ghana cedis for careless and inconsiderate driving, which he paid.

She said a duplicate docket was, however, prepared and forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office at Sekondi for study and advice in respect to the deceased.

Prosecution said a letter was received from the Law Office with the advice to charge the accused person with the offence.