CRRECCENT sensitises girls on TVET opportunities

2017-09-10

60 girls were selected from Akuapem North, Shai-Osudoku and the New Juaben municipalities

Child Research and Resource Centre (CRRESCENT), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has organised a four-day camp to sensitise girls on Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a tool to eliminate child marriages.

In collaboration with Plan Ghana International, the camp was under the Girls Advocacy Alliance Project (GAAP), a five -year project aimed at reducing child marriages in the operating districts and heighten awareness on TVET.

The 60 girls, selected from Akuapem North, Shai-Osudoku and the New Juaben municipalities, were taken through several topics including Mathematics and Science and other technical subjects to demystify the perception that those subjects were difficult.

Mrs Susan Sabaa, the Programmes Officer, said the camp was to help the girls find solutions to issues that were militating against their education and empower them to become change agents in their communities.

She said the GAAP also aimed at eradicating gender-based violence and reducing economic exclusion of girls and young women through advocacy and lobbying.

Mrs Sabaa expressed the hope that by the close of the project, the beneficiaries would be exposed to TVET opportunities with an improved capacity to champion the fight against child marriages and gender-based violence.

As part of the camp, the participants were taken to the Koforidua Technical University to enable them to familiarise with the various programmes and courses available in TVET.