Continue romancing stones – Prof Gyampoh rubbishes ‘sex for grades’ allegations

General News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-10

Professor Ransford Gyampo is head of the Political Science department at the University of Ghan

A lecturer at the Political Science department of the University of Ghana, Prof Ransford Gyampo, has rubbished allegations of bias towards female students in his class in a bid to have sexual relations with them. The learned Professor has been accused of sleeping with students under his tutelage and in return, offers such students with good grades.

The allegations follow a series of exchanges between Prof Gyampoh and a former lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kpessa Whyte on a claim by former President John Dramani Mahama that Ghanaians are no longer Patriotic.

Prof Gyampo in reaction to the the former President’s comments suggested that the former leader of the country did nothing to promote patriotism among Ghanaians insisting that former President Mahama does not have the moral authority to make such a claim. He went further to say the former President’s poor leadership skills is a major reason why citizens of the country no longer feel the urge to put the country first in all they do.

His comments appear to have provoked a number of people including his colleague lecturer, Dr. Kpessa Whyte who fought back, chiding him for making comments many have described as ‘reckless’.

Prof. Gyampo however hit back at Dr. Kpesaah Whyte saying Dr. Whyte has a low level of appreciation for the subject of patriotism adding that he was ready and willing to allow him sit through his Level 300 class for some lessons in patriotism.

That comment has generated a social media commentary with a number of people now taking to personal issues with Prof Gyampoh. Some have accused the Professor of sleeping with his students, a claim they suggest is an ‘open secret’ for many who belong to the University community.

But Professor Gyampo has laughed off the claim telling his critics to “continue to romance a stone”.

He said in a Facebook comment, “My paddies, please ignore those making these allegations. Generating Sexually Transmitted Grades (STGs). I have heard these before but they don’t worry me. I won’t lower standards, I will continue to do my work and those who think the best way to respond to my comments is to make baseless allegations against me can continue to romance a stone.”