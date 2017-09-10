Chief says governments have failed them in development

General News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Nana Obrempong Asare Andoh I, the Odikro of Gomoa Adzentam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, has said governments have failed them by not fulfilling their promises to develop the area.

In an interview with newsmen, Nana Andoh explained that the road connecting Potsin and Adzentam had been in a deplorable state for many years but no government had paid attention to it, which had made them to suffer.

“I have consulted some officials of the Feeder Roads, Ghana Highway Authority, Members of Parliament, District Chief Executives and other related offices during former presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Mahama’s administration for them to see to the fixing of the road but all have proved futile,” he said.

Nana Obrempong Andoh, therefore, appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to help rehabilitate the road as promised during the 2016 Electioneering to alleviate the plight of the people.