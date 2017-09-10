Chief Imam returns from Hajj

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505066020_123_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has returned to the country from the 2017 Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

He was met at the Kotoka International Airport on Saturday [9 September 2017] afternoon by the Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia who shared pictures of the arrival of the Ghanaian Muslim leader said: “Prayers were said for the nation, the people and the leadership of the nation.”

The Hajj pilgrim to Mecca, the most holy city for Muslims, is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime by all adult Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey, and can support their family during their absence.

It is one of the five pillars of Islam.

