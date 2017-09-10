Black Starlets to embark on Dubai training tour

Sports News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

The national U-17 team, Black Starlets will on Wednesday, 13th September 2017 travel to Dubai to kick start preparation towards their upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup to be staged in India from October 6 – 28, 2017.

It was initially announced that the training tour was going to be held in two European countries, but due to weather conditions, the management has made some late changes and this time it is going to be held in Dubai.

In an interview to Otec sports, Abdul Salam Yakubu, a management committee member of the team gave out details of the changes and the plans of the team.

“Yes we have changed our initial destination for the training tour from Europe to Dubia because of weather conditions and also about 7 countries are all having their training tour in Dubia and that will help us to play at least 2 international friendly games there before the tournament begins.”

“We will be leaving Ghana on Wednesday to Dubia with 24 players before we submit our final 21 out of the 24 to Fifa.”

“Yes there will be some changes in the final squad. New players who were not part of the African cup have now joined,” he told Otec Sports.