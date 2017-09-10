200 policemen deployed to Upper West Region

Following concerns raised by the Deputy Upper West Regional Minister with regard transfers of police personnel out of the region without replacement, 200 personnel have been deployed with more expected to arrive soon.

About 580 police personnel were transferred from the region without replacement which led to the service finding it difficult to deal with surging crime rate in the area.

Disclosing this at the 1st Ordinary Session of the Wa Municipal Assembly, Deputy Upper West Regional Minister Issahaku Hamidu Chinnia said, upon appeal by the his boss Suleman Alhassan, the police service in collaboration with the Interior Ministry is deploying more personnel to the region to cater for the short fall.

In this regard, he appealed to the populace especially members of the assembly to support the police in clamping down on criminals whose activities is becoming a nuisance in the region.

Mr. Chinnia intimated that, government is working to better the lot of the people hence some initiatives are being taken for the accelerated development of the area, adding that plans are afoot to work on the deplorable roads in the region.

According to him, the deplorable nature of the roads in the Upper West region also hinders the fight against crime therefore if work is done on the roads the police will be swift in dealing with reported cases of armed robbery especially.