WAFU Nations Cup: Liberia coach James Debbah laments poor preparation

2017-09-09

As they get ready to participate at the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations in Ghana, Liberian coach James Debbah has lamented their country’s preparations.

The Lone Stars will face the Teranga Lions of Senegal in their first match on Sunday, September 10 at Cape Coast stadium in Ghana.

Speaking from Monrovia ahead of Sunday’s clash, the former Liberia international frowned at the level of preparation from his team.

However, he is confident that his side has the quality to upset Senegal despite having three weeks to prepare his troops.

“We have been training for the last three weeks; I don’t think we are adequately prepared,” Debbah said.

“It is a problem for the technical staff when the players are not in camp, they go home and we do not monitor their activities.

“From what i know we have not beaten Senegal before but that is in the past,it could be changed if we are given the necessary support.”