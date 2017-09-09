PURC workers kick against PRO’s ‘reinstatement’

Business News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

Workers of the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) have kicked against the “illegal” reinstatement of former Public Relations Officer, Nana Yaa Gyantua by the Board.

The chairman of the workers union, Abubakar Jabaru disclosed in an interview with Joy FM that there were attempts by the board to reinstate the embattled PRO on Thursday but the workers who got wind of the board’s intentions staged a protest to prevent the occurrence of the event.

“There are some issues we don’t want to deal with it in the media,” he said, asking why the Board members bolted when the staff stormed the conference room during a recruitment exercise.

“They have worked against PURC…they have in a way constantly peddled lies and propaganda,” Mr Jabaru said of management of PURC.

The PURC Board has however expressed its disappointment with a protest staged by the workers on Thursday.

The workers clad in red clothes blocked the entrance to the premises of the Commission’s headquarters in Accra over the claim that the Board had scheduled a meeting to reinstate the former PRO who had resigned.

“The Members (Governing Board) of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) deemed it very regrettable the unruly activities, coupled with the unsubstantiated, unproven and potentially libellous pronouncements,” the statement said.

Mr Gyafaru in reaction to the Board’s statement said that the workers will expose the Board and Executive Secretary, Samuel Sarpong if they are pushed.

“They shouldn’t push us,” he said, adding the workers will not alone the Commission to commit any illegality.