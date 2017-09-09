PURC workers hit back at Board

General News of Friday, 8 September 2017

The workers at the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) say they will resist any attempt by the Commission’s Board to reinstate former PRO Nana Yaa Jantuah.

Chairman of the Union, Abubakar Jabaru told Emefa Apawu on Joy FM’s Top Story Friday, the “illegality” would have been committed on Thursday had the workers not risen against it.

“There are some issues we don’t want to deal with it in the media,” he said, asking why the Board members bolted when the staff stormed the conference room during a recruitment exercise.

“They have worked against PURC…they have in a way constantly peddled lies and propaganda,” Mr Jabaru said of management of PURC.

The PURC Board has expressed its disappointment with a protest staged by the workers Thursday.

The workers clad in red cloth blocked the entrance to the premises of the Commission’s headquarters in Accra over the claim that the Board had scheduled a meeting to reinstate the former PRO who had resigned.

Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba who visited the scene reported the workers manhandled a man who identified himself as a board member.

“One of the board members pulled up at the annexe of the Commission but he was confronted and he angrily drove away,” the reporter said.

The Board in a statement described the action of the workers as “unruly.” “The Members (Governing Board) of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) deemed it very regrettable the unruly activities, coupled with the unsubstantiated, unproven and potentially libellous pronouncements,” the statement said.

But Mr Jabaru has said the workers will expose the Board and Executive Secretary, Samuel Sarpong in the public if they are pushed.

“They shouldn’t push us,” he said, adding the workers will not alone the Commission to commit any illegality.