Public Servants to receive salary arrears by end of September after validation

Public sector workers whose salaries were blocked last month as a result of their inability to be validated through the Electronic Payment Voucher System are likely to receive it by end of September.

This follows a mad-rush by some heads of these public institutions to get their staff validated through the system with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

This was disclosed by the Controller and Accountant General, Eugene Ofosuhene, in an exclusive interview with JoyBusiness.

Controller and Accountant General’s Department suspended salaries of seven thousand workers in the public sector for the month of August.

This is because their heads of department failed to validate statuses in their respective institutions.

Controller and Accountant General, Eugene Ofosuhene explains all affected persons are likely to receive their arrears by the end of this month.

He said, “They will be receiving all their areas plus the salaries for September by the end of this month.”

He said the practice will not end until full compliance is achieved.



Mr Ofosuhene spoke after a stakeholder consultation for the 2018 to 2021 government budget and expenditure.

Meanwhile the Controller and Accountant General has sent a strong signal to all contractors in the country to get approval from the Ministry of Finance and also get a certificate of automation before executing projects.

“If we don’t have your certificate, payment will not be done,” he said.