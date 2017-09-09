PLAYBACK: Newsfile on JoyNews | General News 2017-09-09

play videoNewsfile airs from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon on Saturdays <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504963298_422_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Among the issues to be discussed on today’s edition of the Newsfile is the many challenges facing the implementation of government’s Free SHS policy as some BECE graduates are yet to confirm the schools they have been placed in.

The minority in Parliament’s questioning of the Finance Minister’s approval of over GH¢10 million ABD credit facility to McDan Shipping Company will also be looked at by panellists on the show.

The GH¢98 million fumigation scandal that has hit the JOSPONG Group will also be discussed

Join show host Sampson Anyenini as he dissects issues together with his panel on this weekend’s edition of Newsfile on Joynews.

قالب وردپرس

Comments