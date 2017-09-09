Mahama joins NDC supporters for unity walk in Tamale

play videoA large number of NDC supporters have joined the party’s unity walk <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504954293_270_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former President John Dramani Mahama is currently in the Northern Regional Capital, Tamale to participate in a National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) unity walk.

The Former President while speaking at the maiden lecture to open the NDC’s National Institute of Social Democracy Friday announced his intention to join some supporters of the NDC to walk the streets of Tamale.

“I’ll be participating in a unity walk in my home region tomorrow [Saturday]. Tamale alone can draw out millions of people to fill the streets of the whole city…we have enough people to ensure that we have a successful walk,” he said.

He added, “My understanding is that the walk will be repeated in other regions.”

