Learn from Lamptey’s ban – Nyantakyi urges referees

Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life by FIFA <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504930886_224_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi has urged Ghanaian referees to take huge lessons from referee J.O Lamptey’s life time ban by FIFA.

Lamptey was late last year handed a life ban by FIFA for manipulating the 2018 World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal.

The World governing body has ordered for a replay of the game between South Africa and Senegal in November.

Nyantakyi who described the ban as unfortunate has advised Ghanaian referees to take a cue from it and stay away from any conduct which will prematurely end their career.

“Its very unfortunate because some of us were taking aback when we heard of it”

“I was surprised that it could happen to him and I just hope that all of us will take a cue from that and try to stay away from any conduct that will lead to suspicion and making you the subject of investigation and eventually being sanction this way,” he told Starr Sports

“It’s not a good punishment for him as a person and the nation Ghana as a whole “he added

قالب وردپرس

Comments