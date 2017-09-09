Laryea Kingston questions Andre Ayew’s commitment to Black Stars

Sports News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston, has questioned the commitment level of Andre and Jordan Ayew.

Ahead of the return leg against Congo in Brazzaville Andre and Jordan pulled out of Ghana’s squad – Andre complained of an hamstring injury while Jordan complained of stomach upset.

But according to Kingston, Andre and his junior brother abandoned the team for the reverse fixture.

“In some games Andre Ayew is not 100% fit but he will hide it for him to be feature in the game, i have done it before,” he said on Football Legends Night Show on GH One.

“Asamoah Gyan wasn’t fit, he wasn’t feeling well to play in the return leg but he managed to go with the team, so i expect the deputy captain to be with the team. For him to stay out and let the team go for me it wasn’t the best.”

Kingston believed that after the first leg ended 1-1 in Kumasi Andre and Jordan lost confidence in the team ahead of the reverse fixture.

“Andre and Jordan felt that there was no hope so why should i go. But they have to be committed to every game, even though the game is not important. Andre is the deputy captain and he has to be with the team though they can’t play so for me i think they abandoned the team.”

The Black Stars hope of making it to next year’s World Cup is still in limbo despite the four-time African championship whitewashing Congo 5-1 in the reverse fixture.

Ghana have amassed 5 points and they are behind Egypt (9) and Uganda (7).