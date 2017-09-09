Judge takes a swipe at DVLA for failing to issue her driver’s license

Business News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

A High Court Judge has taken a swipe at the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) for failing to issue her with a driver’s license over the past four years.

Justice Naa Adoley Azu recounted how she had gone to and from the offices of the DVLA for her licence and anytime she got there she was given excuses.

Although the trial judge said she had been given a document to use temporally, she was not happy with how she was treated by some officials at the Authority who sometimes giggled at her and referred her to go to “room six” if she was not satisfied.

According to her, some Ghanaians pretend to be civilized yet create situations out of the system to frustrate people.

She was speaking on the sideline of the case of an Indian Businessman, Ashok Kumar Sivaram who had filed a writ of Mandamus against the Ghana Immigration Service.

Justice Azu recounted that she and her staff had been working tirelessly for the country by going the extra mile to get for example rulings and judgments on time, yet had to suffer at the hands of the DVLA for a licence for that past four years.

According to her when she visited the DVLA offices this morning to pick her licence, she was asked to go and come back in March next year because the licence had not been printed out.

This notwithstanding, the judge said her picture had also been taken on three occasions by the officials of the Authority.

When a state attorney tried to solicit information on her license so as to follow up, the judge said, “it was not good for somebody to know somebody before things are done the right way”.