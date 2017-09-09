Japan Motors picks top Nissan awards

Business News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

A year of outstanding sales, after sales and customer care has earned Japan Motors Trading Company Limited the coveted Nissan National Sales Company of the Year 2016 Award the highest in the sub-Saharan market award.

The awards received per category are Sales Achievement Award in recognition of exceptional sales achievement; After sales Achievement Award in recognition of exceptional after sales achievement; and Best Customer Satisfaction (New Vehicle Sales) in recognition of exceptional customer satisfaction achievement.

Japan Motors in 2015 won the Best Customer Satisfaction (New Vehicle Sales) and the Best Customer Satisfaction (After sales).

These awards, bestowed by Nissan’s top directors and management, recognize the outstanding sales, after sales and customer satisfaction that Japan Motors had worked on in 2016.

Amine Kabbara, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, received these awards from Nissan last week.

He, on behalf of the management and directors of Japan Motors, congratulated all departments and branches of the automobile company for their hard work that has brought about these achievements.