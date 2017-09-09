Govt’s development agenda on course — Council of State member

Politics of Saturday, 9 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

The Eastern Regional representative on the Council of State, Nana Somuah Mireku Nyampong III, has said that the government’s developmental agenda was on course and what was needed is patience for the implementation of what he described as a “laudable agenda’’.

He mentioned, in particular, the one-district, one-factory and the free senior high school policies and urged the people to assist the government to implement the policies.

Nana Nyampong III gave this assurance when he paid a day’s working visit to the Yilo Krobo Municipality at Somanya.

His visit was to acquaint himself with happenings in the municipality and interact with stakeholders such as traditional rulers and all recognised organisations and groups.

Earlier, Nana Somuah met the management of the assembly and had an indoor meeting with the staff.

During an open forum, the 13 departmental heads, including education, health, agriculture, town, and country planning, presented challenges facing their respective departments.

The council member and his entourage also visited some educational facilities to acquaint themselves with challenges in those institutions.

Stakeholders meeting

At a stakeholders meeting, Nana Somuah thanked those who helped to get him elected as the council member for the region.

He said once they had confidence in him and made him the region’s representative, he would do well to seek the region’s interest.

The Yilo Krobo Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Ebenezer Tetteh Kupualor, in his brief remarks thanked the regional representative for his visit which served as morale booster for himself, the assembly and the Yilo Krobo community at large.

The MCE said his vision as the political leader of the municipality was to liaise with all stakeholders including traditional rulers and work diligently to transform the municipality.

Related development

In a related development, a five- member audit committee of the assembly was inaugurated to effectively supervise the activities of the assembly.

The members are Chairman, Mr Jonathan Ocansah of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG), Mrs Winifred Adu- Brobey (also of ICAG), Mr Sallam Abdul of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr Gabriel Odeh Apotey, the chairman of the assembly’s finance subcommittee, and Mr Wisdom Apiasah, the Presiding Member of the assembly.

The acting Director General of the Internal Audit Agency, Mr Ransford Agyei, said if members of the audit committee kept an eagle eye on the activities of the assembly, work would be easy.

He added that “we want to prevent the assembly from being hauled before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.”

He asked them to diligently study the Public Financial Management Act in order to do their work well.