Government to establish oil palm factory at Agona West

2017-09-09

The government will establish an oil palm extraction factory in the Agona West Municipality as part of the one-district one-factory programme, the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Ishmael Nana Ogyefo, has said.

According to him, the assembly had submitted a detailed proposal on the factory to the one-district, one-factory secretariat for consideration by the government.

He said the area was well noted for the cultivation of oil palm and that with the necessary support to the farmers, they would cultivate more of it to feed the industry.

Town Hall Meeting

Mr Ogyefo disclosed this in a response to a question by a participant during a Town Hall meeting who inquired from the assembly the kind of factory to be established in the municipality as part of the government’s one-district, one-factory programme.

He stated that the assembly would continue to provide more seedlings and technical support to farmers to venture into oil palm cultivation in order not to cripple the operations, adding that “I therefore call on farmers in the municipality and others in the adjoining districts to go into oil palm cultivation to make the raw material available”.

Support gov’t to deliver

Addressing the gathering, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, called on Ghanaians to support the government in its quest to develop the nation for the benefit of the citizenry.

She indicated that it was important that the citizenry played their individual roles expected of them to complement that of the government to enable the nation to achieve its desired growth and development.

She entreated all and sundry to take advantage of the interventions rolled out by the government to improve their lives.

Free SHS

In a PowerPoint presentation, the Agona West Municipal Director of Education, Mrs Elizabeth Helen Essel, took the participants through the entire free SHS policy, particularly the various fee items to be absorbed by the government under the policy.

She said the government had removed the barrier of cost that prevented most pupils from acquiring higher education, as well as ensure physical expansion of educational infrastructure to improve the quality of senior high school education.

“I, therefore, admonish parents to embrace the policy and ensure that their children study very hard in order to benefit from the programme,” she pointed out.

Commendation

The Dwantoahene of the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, Nana Odom Panin VII, who chaired the function, commended the government for organising the meeting as it would deepen governance at the local level.