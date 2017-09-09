Government supports Dagbon conflict resolution plans

General News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

The government has thrown its weight behind moves to amicably solve the age-long conflict in Dagbon.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the resolution of the crisis and the non-enskinment of a Yaa-Naa for the past 15 years is a matter of great national concern.

Speaking to a group of chiefs from the Northern region on Friday, the president urged the chiefs to help bring lasting peace to the area.

“Peace in Dagbon just not just involved Dagbon but it involves the whole of Ghana. It is a matter of high national priority that we give Dagbon peace. Whatever formula that you (traditional chiefs) you agree on as a way forward for resolving the crisis in Dagbon will have the full support of my government and myself.”

“It is in the interest of all of us that this matter of Dagbon is put to rest. It is been there for far too long and it is retarding the progress of the area,” he said.

The Dagbon chieftaincy impasse between the Abudu and Andani royals gained notoriety after the demise of the late Dagbon overlord, Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II on March 27, 2002.

Although successive govenrment have promised to restore peace in the area and ensure a peaceful enskinment of a new overlord, none of such has been achieved. But Akufo-Addo has said his government will do all it can to ensure that the fracas is addressed before the celebration of this year’s Damba festival.

“I’ll love to see that this year, by the time of the Damba festival in December, there is a new Yaa-Naa,” he said.

Meanwhile, the regional security council, is engaging in discussions with the various parties and stakeholders in the Dagbon skin affairs and also the Committee of Eminent Chiefs, headed by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to ensure that lasting peace is brought to Dagbon. –