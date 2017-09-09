God kept NDC in opposition so you’ll know NPP’s incompetence – Mahama

General News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-09-09

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the NDC’s defeat in the last general elections was to make Ghanaians experience the incompetence of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) in government.

“If God hadn’t let us step aside, Ghanaians will never appreciate anything that we do. Because they’ll say that if Nana Addo had won, he would have reduced petrol prices…,” he told teeming supporters of the NDC at a maiden “Unity Walk” organized by the party in Tamale, in the Northern region.

For him, Ghanaians will appreciate the good works of the NDC in these trying times under the NPP regime, while they stay in opposition.

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) today [Saturday] stormed the Northern regional capital, Tamale for a walk led by former President John Mahama.

Scores of NDC loyalists and sympathizers of the party joined the former leader and his team for the Health Walk code-named “Unity wins” part of its agenda 2020 campaign strategy in Tamale.

Some of the party bigwigs that participated in the event up-north included the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu; Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini; MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, and a former Northern Regional Minister, Moses Bukari Mabengba among others.

The former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah was happy about the huge patronage of the Northern regional Health Walk and saying this will go a long way to rekindle the NDC’s unity spirit in the Northern enclave.