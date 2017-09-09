Gambia’s Mendy eyes Ghana scalp in WAFU opener

Sports News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

Source: Goal.com

2017-09-09

Gambia deputy captain Sang Pierre Mendy insists they will shock Ghana in the opening game of the 2017 Wafu tournament at the Nduom Sports Stadium at Elmina on Saturday.

The Scorpions arrived in the country on Wednesday and held their last training session on Friday in Elmina ahead of the game.

“We are underdogs and we want to remain that, however, our aim is to beat Ghana and I know we can achieve that on Saturday” Mendy told the reporters.

“We want to qualify to the next stage of the competition and we will take it game after game. We have good players and I know we will go through. “The reception from Ghanaians has been so great. We have not had any problems because the hotel we are lodging at is very good and everything is well,” he added.

The winner of the game progresses to the quarterfinals and the winner of the tournament will take $100,000 prize money.