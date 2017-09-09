Free SHS commendable – Jantuah

Kwame Jantuah is a member of the CPP <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504957895_431_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A member of the Conventions Peoples Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah, has extolled the Akufo-Addo-led government for the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

According to him, over the years, education in Ghana has been saddled with financial challenges, a situation that makes the implementation of the programme apt.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day on Saturday, September 9 Mr Jantuah said: “The Free SHS is commendable, we know that it is not the first time Ghana has experienced free education. Over the years, education has become a very difficult thing for us both in the tuition and the finances.”

He however said the government should have analysed the financial health of the country before the implementation in order to ensure the sustainability of the programme.

“I would have liked for them to be able to look at the financial situation in the country and be able to make sure that they put it in place so that this Free SHS can be sustainable,” he added.

