Emmanuel Hackman deputizes for injured Lumor Agbeyenu

Sports News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-09

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Hackman replaced injured compatriot Lumor Agbeyenu in the Portimonense starting XI but was sent off in his first match of the season as they lost 2-1 at Benfica.

The former Liberty Professionals player was shown a straight red in the 59th for fouling a Benfica player inside the box.

That tackle cost Portimonense a penalty which was converted by Brazilian Jonas on the hour mark to knot the scoring.

Portimonense had taken the lead in the 56th minute through Fabricio.

