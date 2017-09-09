East Legon residents cry over insecurity

General News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

Residents of East Legon, Adjringano, Mempeasem and other surrounding communities in the Greater Accra Region are demanding police protection following attacks by land guards in the area.

The residents said land guards mostly work with armed robbers to terrorise owners of disputed lands.

The residents noted that they were living in fear and have asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, to heighten security in the area.

The residents told Adom News that land guards have been harassing and forcing them out of their properties.

President of the Pekan Enclave East Legon Residents Association, Captain Budu Koomson (Rtd), said the land guards had on many occasions subjected caretakers of some of the properties to severe physical assaults.

He said sometimes, these armed thugs fire gunshots sporadically, scaring children, innocent families, and the entire community.

“Unfortunately, majority of residents believe that the Legon District Police Commander, who is known to residents only as DSP Anokye, was doing very little, if not condoning and conniving with the illegal activities of the [Land Guards].

“We are appealing to the Inspector General of Police to intervene in this matter to save the lives of innocent children, vulnerable individuals and properties,” Captain Budu Koomson (Rtd) said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, the police when contacted on the issue promised to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.