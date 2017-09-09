Chaos at PURC | General News 2017-09-08

General News of Friday, 8 September 2017

The workers have called on President Akufo-Addo to immediately put together a board

Workers of the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission yesterday locked up their offices and abandoned work to protest the return of some top managers including the former Director of Public Relations and External Affairs, Nana Yaa Jantuah.



Nana Yaa Jantuah tendered in her resignation letter in May this year which is expected to take effect from November this year.

She then proceeded on her terminal leave in June 2017.

Jantua and the Executive Secretary, Samuel Sarpong, have been at the centre of a BNI investigation over some financial malfeasance that reportedly took place at the Commission.

Even before the investigations are over, the workers union is demanding that the executive secretary also steps aside because the investigations appear to be taking a toll on him.

According to the workers, attempts were being made to reinstate Nana Yaa Jantua even though she tendered in her resignation letter months ago.



“She doesn’t respect anybody and if she has tendered in her resignation she should continue to be there, PURC is not for her mother or her father.”

“If she thinks she is no more comfortable working at the PURC and she has resigned she should continue to be wherever she is,” a worker told Starr News.



A senior staff who also spoke to Starr News also called for a board to oversee the activities of the utility company.

The workers thus called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately put together a board to ensure the effective management of the company.