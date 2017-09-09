Be firm and incorruptible – Otumfuo to Operation Vanguard

General News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has charged the anti-galamsey task-force, Operation Vanguard to be firm and incorruptible in the discharge of its duties.

He advised members of the task force not to allow themselves to be induced in its bid to protect the interest of the nation.

He pledged his unflinching support for the taskforce and urged them not to relent on efforts in ensuring the activities of illegal miners are completely halted in the country.

The Asantehene urged members of the taskforce to remain resolute and go all length to flush out all illegal miners from their concessions.

He said chiefs, politicians, the regulatory agencies and other key stakeholders must take the share of the blame since their actions also contributed to the surge of illegal mining activities in parts of the country.

The Asante monarch made the remarks when members of the Operation Vanguard taskforce paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace on Friday 8th September, 2017.

He also expressed a firm believe that, the involvement of the military and police will help clamp down on illegal mining activities.

“For your operations, we will continue to support you to deliver. It is left for us the leaders and Government to come together and look at measures that can be adopted to completely halt these activities going forward. Just like Baffour said, we believe you can do it, but the illegal miners might hide and come back in your absence. You need to be very vigilant in your work. Don’t not allow yourselves to be as you carry on with your work.”

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II called on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Minerals Commission and other regulatory agencies to also intensify their monitoring and supervisory roles to ensure mining activities are properly done in the country.

Commander of the Operation Vanguard taskforce, Colonel William Agyepong warned all illegal miners who are still engaging in the activities to stay away from their concessions.

He revealed that six female miners who were arrested at Akrokeri in the Obuasi Municipal of the Ashanti region have been convicted and fined.