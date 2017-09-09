Automatic timer switch to save Ghana 1,066 megawatts per day

General News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

Source: atinkaonline.com

2017-09-09

Boakye Agyarko <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504990323_853_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Energy Commission of Ghana has introduced an energy-saving device, “Automatic Timer Switch” which will help users of deep freezers and refrigerators cut down cost of energy consumption.

The Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko said the device will help ease pressure on the national grid since it has the capability of switching off all deep freezers connected for a specified period, thus reducing the load.

He said: “according to the results of test conducted by the Commission, 30% energy savings have been recorded by the use of the timer switches when the appliance connected is switched off from 6pm to midnight.”

The Minister was speaking at the 8th Electrical Wiring Certificate Award Presentation on Thursday. The occasion was also used to introduce the new device and a mobile Phone Application (APP), which is aimed at assisting consumers to buy efficient and cost effective refrigerators in Accra.

Mr. Boakye Agyarko commended the Energy Commission for the two initiatives and urged them to continue the good works.

The Head of Energy Efficiency Promotion and Climate Change at the Energy Commission, Mr. Kofi Agyarko said the programme will be on a pilot basis for now and if everything runs smoothly, about one million automatic timer switches will be supplied, saving an estimated 1,066 megawatts of power per day.

In all, 651 persons were awarded certificates as Certified Electrical Wiring Professionals and Officers.

National President of Certified Electrical Wiring Professionals, Mr. Solomon Sarpong said ‘’from 1st October, we are going to go strictly by the laws that if a building is not wired by a professional who has been trained by the Commission, that facility will not be connected to the national grid for electricity.’’