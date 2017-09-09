Arrest people whose naked photos are on social media – Maurice Ampaw tells Police

General News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

Husband of commediene Afia Schwarzenegger, Abrokwah has said the TV personality usually came home late and drunk.

According to him, although he always tried his best to get Afia to stop boozing and change her ways, she always fought with him and always make him feel like a fool.

“Afia will always go to work and come home around 1 am in the morning. She will always come home drunk and if I confront her, she will not mind me and will always fight me.”

He indicated that although Afia’s family sees her as an Angel, she Is a snake under grass who leaves a double standard life.

On his part, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw indicated that his client will never be jailed because no Judge will jail his client because the Police does not have any locus to even send him to court.

He indicated that if the police jails or even put his client before court for circulating Afia nude videos, he will petition the Police to arrest all individuals who have their naked pictures and videos on social media.