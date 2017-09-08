You are part of reasons patriotism is dead – Prof. Gyampo to Mahama

General News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Prof Ransford Gyampo, Senior Research Fellow, IEA

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Head of Political Science Department of the University of Ghana has said former President John Mahama is part of the reasons most Ghanaians do not want to hear patriotism sermons being preached.

Speaking at the inauguration of the first intake of students at the party’s ideological school, Ghana Institute of Social Democracy, Mr Mahama said people are no longer interested in how they can work to better the lives of Ghanaians but, rather, that of their own.

“Nationalism and patriotism have become very deficient in Ghana today,” he said. “We all think about ourselves first, our families second, our parties third maybe our communities fourth and Ghana comes a fifth or even 10th.”

But Professor Gyampo said the former president cannot escape blame, especially when people like him fortunate to serve the country spent time indulging in “self-seeking” and “self-aggrandizement” at the expense of the poor.

He said Mr. Mahama and others who were fortunate to have held leadership position failed to live “exemplary lives” and that is why patriotism is “dying among the people of Ghana.”

According to him, ordinary workers who struggle to feed, see politicians openly plunder, so appealing to them to be patriotic will be pointless.

The school was setup to help train party members on the social democratic philosophy and also foster patriotism among members.

Mr. Mahama said despite skepticism by a section of the public that the school seeks to only indoctrinate people by brainwashing them, it will rather ensure party faithfuls do not become “ideological robots.” He is confident products from the system will be more independent minded, analytical and will be ready to serve both the country and the party.