Yaw Yeboah eyes La Liga qualification for Spanish side Real Oviedo

On-loan Manchester City forward, Yaw Yeboah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504888224_464_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

On-loan Manchester City forward Yaw Yeboah has revealed his main aim is to help the Spanish second division side secure qualification to the Spanish the La Liga this season.

Yeboah joined Real Oviedo mainly to play and enhance his chances of representing his national team after being invited twice recently.

His career has recently slowed down mainly because has been a nomadic footballer having played with Lille and FC Twente.

But at his official unveiling he revealed his aim is to help the team achieve it’s dream of playing against the big boys on a weekly basis.

’’I must say that I am very well happy to be here and my aim is to help the club play in the La Liga next season.’’

قالب وردپرس

Comments