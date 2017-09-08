We’ve not released Ibrahim Mahama’s trucks – Deputy Minister

General News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-08

Impounded machinery belonging to E&P sitting at the Nkawie Court Premise <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504891824_516_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Elizabeth Agyeman says the Regional Security Council REGSEC and the Lands Ministry are yet to decide when to release the seized mining equipment belonging to Exton Cubic group limited.

There were media reports that, the mining firm has been cleared to move its equipment from the region after they were impounded for alleged illegal bauxite prospecting in the Tano-Offin forest reserve.

But speaking to Citi News, the Deputy Minister denied the claims saying an official communication will be issued by the appropriate authorities in due course.

She added that, they are waiting on a directive from the Lands Minister, John Peter Amewu, to release the equipment.

My minister has traveled and will come back next week. Maybe he will take a decision when he returns and ask them to come for their machines. But I’ve not said it anywhere that they should come for their machines…Even if I can say it, the directive should come from government. We have to take instruction from somewhere; either from government or the substantive minister of Lands and Natural Resources,” she added.

Background

Earth moving equipment and vehicles belonging to Exton Cubic’s sub-contractor, Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers and Planners (E&P), had earlier been impounded at Nyinahin, the township where Exton Cubic was prospecting bauxite in on the orders of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, following suspicions the mining company was operating illegally.

Although the Lands Minister, John Peter Amewu had earlier defended the company, he later announced that Exton Cubic has not met all the legal requirements to permit the company prospect bauxite in the Tano-Offin Forest Reserve thus rendering their three mining leases invalid.

Revoking our license bad for private investors

The company later wrote to the Minister lamenting that the revocation of their exploration permit will deter private investors from creating jobs in Ghana.

In a fresh letter addressed to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resource, and signed by Managing Director of Exton Cubic, Augustus Amegashie, the company said “your action in disrespecting the sanctity of signed agreements will deter the potential private investments needed to create more jobs.”