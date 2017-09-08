We welcome government’s review of towing levy – Kofi Bentil

General News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Private legal practitioner Kofi Bentil has welcomed government’s decision to review the compulsory towing levy policy proposed by Parliament Select Committee on Transport.

A meeting with stakeholders chaired by Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo took a decision to scrap the initial policy and replace it with “pay as you tow,” which means it is no longer mandatory for anyone to pay for towing services, even if their vehicles had not broken down.

There was nationwide uproar towards the first two sets of policies which were announced by the committee and subsequently defended by some government officials, including Deputy Transport Minister Titus Glover, who said Jospong Group of Companies, initially pencilled to run the scheme, was qualified to undertake the exercise.

The latest outcome means individuals whose vehicles breakdown will have to pay for their own towing services, and not be compelled to do so.

Mr Maafo said the latest review is no different from what is being done elsewhere, especially in German.

“You don’t get a government in Germany or anywhere getting involved in a thing like this, I have never come across any. So let us learn from good practices elsewhere.”

Mr Bentil, who was one of the many vociferous voices to have opposed the first two, told Joy FM the district assemblies should be made to undertake the program and when they struggle for funds, turn to the central government for support.

He said it is not hard for assemblies to undertake the exercise because all they need are motorbikes, which makes it easier for them to patrol and raise alarms on broken down vehicles.

The directive from the meeting also instructed towing companies interested in the exercise to register with the transport ministry for the necessary documentation enabling them to partake in the exercise.