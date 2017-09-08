VOICE Ghana empowers PWDs for local level development

General News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-08

The initiative is funded by the UKAID, DANIDA and the European Union <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504899668_772_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

VOICE Ghana, a disability focused non-governmental organisations with support from STAR-Ghana is promoting “stronger voice” for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in local level development and decision making processes.

The initiative funded by the UKAID, DANIDA and the European Union is targeted at the Nkwanta South, Nkwanta North, Krachi East, Akatsi North and Central Tongo districts in the Volta region.

Mr Francis Ansong, the Executive Director of VOICE Ghana, said 15 disability self-help groups in the five targeted districts were already benefitting from the GHS122, 000 project funds.

He said each of the beneficiary self-help groups had selected one influential member in their respective communities as “Inclusion Ambassadors” to support “amplify” their voice at both the community and district assembly levels.

Mr Ansong said the project would also facilitate the process for Development Planning Officers from each of the target districts to hold meetings with beneficiaries to pick one key development priority for inclusion in the 2018-2021 Medium Term Development Plans for District Assemblies.

Mr Charles Nyante, Programmes Manager, VOICE Ghana, said response from the assemblies had been favourable, adding that, a disability caucus would be formed in the assemblies to help champion their cause.

Mr Nyante said: “we shall link-up inclusion ambassadors with disability caucus at each Assembly so that, together, they can support PWDs to demand benefits from provisions of public goods and services at the community and assembly levels”.