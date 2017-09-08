‘Vigilant’ fuel purchases to halt cheating

Business News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has advised the general public to insist on making fuel purchases in litres when buying from fuel stations.

The CPA says the current practice where consumers just concentrate on the monetary value of their fuel purchases has partly contributed to the rise in cheating by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

The CPA believes a reverse trend will also prevent Oil Marketing Companies from swindling unsuspecting consumers. The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) early this week revealed that 57 OMCs in Accra have altered their pumps to cheat unsuspecting consumers.

The said OMCs, mostly in the Greater Accra Region, have since been sanctioned. The Head of Programs and Research at the CPA, Nana Prempeh Okogyeabour in an interview with Citi Business News directed consumers to be vigilant to avoid been cheated.

“In the present moment that we find ourselves, yes it will be very easy for one to be cheated because when you think you are buying GHc100 for instance, the machine is fixed and the cedi starts running. Then before long you see the GHc100 sign is there indicating the tank is full. But if you check the latest component, a hundred Ghana cedis is to give you eight litres and after the hundred cedis, you see that you have about 7.4 litres or six litres then that means the value has been compromised. But with the litres you cut the change so when you say that you are buying four litres you know you are getting four litres and you are paying four litres. So in order for us not to be cheated as is being done, it is better to buy fuel in litres” he said.

He further advised consumers to be on the lookout for fuel stations who are still in the act of cheating consumers. “Don’t buy fuel in cedis. Always tell them you are buying in litres. The attendants can adjust the cedi meter easily but not the litre aspect. For instance at the station, tell the attendant you want to buy let’s say 10 litres, look at the price for the day and multiply the price by the litre you want and pay the amount. Anything above this is cheating” he stated.

Meanwhile the CPA has urged the Ghana Standards Authority to make known names of OMC’s involved in the act. “We will also be glad if the Authority names and shame these OMCs as well as the names of their directors so as to serve as a deterrent to others.”