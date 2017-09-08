University of Leicester introduces two new Distance Learning Programmes

General News of Friday, 8 September 2017

The University of Leicester, in its quest to offer flexible study opportunities within a structured and supportive framework in Ghana, has introduced two more courses to its Distance Learning portfolio in Ghana.

The new programmes, MSc. International Education and PG Cert. Learning Technologies have been added to the existing Postgraduate and PhD courses.

Commenting on these new programs, Dr. Matthew Higgins, Associate Dean of Enterprise and External Relations of the University of Leicester Business School, said: “The programs are structured to enhance one’s understanding of contemporary educational issues, with a particular emphasis on developing your understanding of the latest trends in technology-enhanced learning.”

As with its other courses offered via distance learning in Ghana, the International Distance Education Centre, (IDEC) which is the partner agency of the University of Leicester in Ghana, would provide administrative support, marketing and recruitment services for the University of Leicester.

IDEC also hosts a learning resource centre for the distance learning students in Ghana.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwashie Agbodzi, Head of the International Distance Education Centre (Leicester alumnus), said IDEC remained committed to supporting local learners, to ensure they receive the best support to enable them to study and continue in their careers.

“We remain steadfast and will work with the University of Leicester to facilitate flexible and quality distance education for Ghanaian students. The distance learning programmes are geared towards academic success and career development, helping students achieve professional excellence,” he said.

“We want to help these students get the best out of their education while studying here in Ghana.”

The University of Leicester is one of the United Kingdom, (UK)’s largest providers of Distance Learning courses with more than 1,000 new distance learners joining each year.

IDEC is an Educational, marketing and consultancy oriented Limited Liability Company serving the interest of the University of Leicester as the flagship institution in Ghana and the ECOWAS region.

IDEC also serves as an education, skill and knowledge transfer conduit between the University of Leicester and Ghana.