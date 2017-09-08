UBA CEO receives top corporate women leaders award

Business News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: Prince Akpah

2017-09-07

WomanRising, a leading network of women entrepreneurs and professionals has presented a certificate of honour to Mrs Abiola Bawuah, CEO of UBA Ghana for being ranked among the Top 50 Corporate Women Leaders in Ghana for 2016.

The ranking which featured 50 of Ghana’s leading corporate women leaders in both the public and private sector was held in 2016 to recognize the contribution of professional women in the development of Ghana’s economy and job creation sector.

In a short ceremony which took place at the head office of the bank in Accra, Mrs Bawuah received the top award which was presented by representatives from The African Network of Entrepreneurs, Alice Larkai (COO) and Prince Akpah (Head of Research and The Startup Network).

In her appreciation remarks, she recounted how motivated she is to be among women in Ghana leading change and creating opportunities in the banking industry through which she hopes to leave a legacy for young women in Ghana to follow.

She also shared her success at managing her time for work, family and a very active social life whiles inspiring staffs of the bank who came along to cheer her for such a huge recognition.

Other notable recipients of the award include: Lucy Quist (CEO of Airtel), Roshi Motman (CEO of Tigo Ghana), Mawuena Trebah (former CEO of GIPC), Yolanda Cuba (CEO of Vodafone Ghana) etc.

WomanRising is set to host the 2017 edition of the awards which will be hosted at the Movenpick Hotel during the Women CEOs Summit on October 19th.

Registration is currently ongoing on www.womanrising.org/summit



WomanRising is a network under The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) that supports women entrepreneurs and professionals in the consistent development and advancement of women, especially in Africa.

Other initiatives run by WomanRising include; WomanRising Awards, Women CEOs Summit, WR Clique 100 Most Influential Ghanaian Women, 100 Most Outstanding Entrepreneurs in Ghana.