Tow levy contract: Government swerves Jospong

Government has decided to do away with the initial proposal to undertake a mandatory tow levy, which was resisted by majority of Ghanaians, and rather decided to go ahead with the “pay as you tow” scheme, where those with broken down vehicles would be made to pay for their own broken down vehicles.

Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo, announced the decision after meeting with stakeholders on Thursday September 7, 2017

“You don’t get a government in Germany or anywhere getting involved in a thing like this, I have never come across any. So let us learn from good practices elsewhere.”

The review mean embattled businessman Joseph Siaw Agyepong, who desperately wanted the deal, has been priced out of it, paving the way for other companies to come in.

The decision also means companies interested in taking part in the exercise will have to register with the Transport Ministry to be given the right to engage.

The review has been welcomed by most of those who initially opposed the idea and have praised government for the decision. It also leaves Jospong and his group of companies licking their fingers in pain, considering how they had publicly campaigned for the deal to be given to them to run.

Mr. Siaw Agyepong at some point said he was prepared to run the towing scheme like uber services, in an interview with Joy FM.