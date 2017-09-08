Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-08

General News of Friday, 8 September 2017
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
2017-09-08
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
Mahama ‘killers’ invade court and with bibles.
AMA begins revenue mobilisation exercise
Ambulance service appeals for 1cedi donation
Armed police men attempt breaking into Woyome’s residence at dawn on orders of the AG
Kweku Kwarteng booed by angry freight fowarders
Group reports finance minister to IMF for cronyism and kinship in Ghana’s financial market
EC meeting stopped; Why EOCO stopped the meeting
Introduction to Central, Volta Regions
Government to review laws stifling investments – Veep
SDGs agenda, an investment in our future
CID probes Opuni over $100M rotten fertilizer
$72m SSNIT scam for AG
Mahama killers singing in court
Government engages in private towing operators
2030 SDG goals achievable – President Nana Akuffo-Addo confident
Free SHS unsustainable- Ablakwa
Weija dam compensation saga; chief cries out
240 Babies die
Thousand farmers suffer armyworm infestation in Nadowli/Kaleo
Russians to stimulate flight to mars in 2018
Osu to impose curfew on children from 9PM
Man arrested with 136 parcel of dried leaves