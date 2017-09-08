Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-08

General News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-08

leading headlines all captured in the ‘papers’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504870223_606_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

Mahama ‘killers’ invade court and with bibles.

AMA begins revenue mobilisation exercise

Ambulance service appeals for 1cedi donation

Armed police men attempt breaking into Woyome’s residence at dawn on orders of the AG

Kweku Kwarteng booed by angry freight fowarders

Group reports finance minister to IMF for cronyism and kinship in Ghana’s financial market

EC meeting stopped; Why EOCO stopped the meeting

Introduction to Central, Volta Regions

Government to review laws stifling investments – Veep

SDGs agenda, an investment in our future

CID probes Opuni over $100M rotten fertilizer

$72m SSNIT scam for AG

Mahama killers singing in court

Government engages in private towing operators

2030 SDG goals achievable – President Nana Akuffo-Addo confident

Free SHS unsustainable- Ablakwa

Weija dam compensation saga; chief cries out

240 Babies die

Thousand farmers suffer armyworm infestation in Nadowli/Kaleo

Russians to stimulate flight to mars in 2018

Osu to impose curfew on children from 9PM

Man arrested with 136 parcel of dried leaves