TMA suspends Carlos Ahenkorah over alleged misbehavior

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly, TMA, has suspended the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah from taking part in activities of the Assembly for the next six months.

This decision was arrived at by the Public Relations and Complaints Committee, PRCC of the TMA, which is chaired by the Presiding member of the Assembly, Richard Fiadomor.

Mr. Ahenkorah is reported to have lost his cool last week when he confronted the Tema Metropolitan Assembly Works Engineer, Maxwell Adu Boateng who was supervising the removal of unauthorized structures in the city.

According to the Engineer, these unauthorized structures are obstructing both human and vehicular movement.

Reports say Mr. Ahenkorah also a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, who got wind of the demolition, rushed to the site, and allegedly attacked the TMA task-force preventing them from removing property at the Cocoa village.

The TMA Presiding Member, Mr Fiadomor, said the Committee suspended Mr. Ahenkorah for his conduct.

Meanwhile, the MP was invited to defend his actions, but failed to turn up at the General Assembly meeting.

Reports say other Assembly members accused of allegedly raining insults on the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Felix Mensah Annan-La, during a similar exercise in the Tema East Constituency, have also been suspended.