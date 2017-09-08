TECNO launches TECNOBLUESQUAD | Business News 2017-09-07

Business News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

TECNO mobile phone brand has introduced its newest initiative TECNOBLUESQUAD as an opportunity to support young African football talents.

The initiative which was seen across all TECNO social media handles, called for entry to young football talents for a lifetime opportunity to go through a one-week football training clinic in Manchester City.

The opportunity was as a result of the partnership signed between TECNO and English premiere league giants, MANCHESTER City FC, made TECNO the official phone and tablet sponsor of Manchester City FC.

After several entries from young football hopefuls, 16 young African kids were selected to participate in the football training program held in Manchester.

The event which was tagged “TECNOBLUESQUAD” gave a life-time opportunity to young African talented football kids to sharpen their football skills by going through series of rigorous training. Part of the 16 kids selected from across Africa, included 2 young Ghanaian boys, Isaac Marfo (15) and Prince Ofori Andoh (15).

The TECNOBLUESQUAD opening ceremony and launch which happened took place on 24th August in Manchester. The event was opened with a keynote address from the General Manager of TECNO Mr. Stephen Ha.

It was followed by another address from the Headmaster of the football training clinic.

General Manager of TECNO Mobile, Stephen Ha said: “Sport is a great way to provide new experiences and build communities and we are thrilled to be able to give youngsters from across Africa the chance to enjoy the beautiful game at its very best”.

The selected kids were excited as they were given an exclusive tour of the English premiere league giants Manchester City FC dressing room, conference room and the Etihad stadium as part of the opening ceremony.

The Intensive and rigorous five-day football clinic commenced on the 25th August with the kids in energetic spirits to undergo training, coaching and mentorship.

These children were they geared up, persistent and ready to go all the way to the top. The football training officially came to an end on the 29th August.