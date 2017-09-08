Teacher motivation crucial for the realization of good education – Joan Addison

General News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-08

Mrs Joan Addison, the Principal and Proprietress of God’s Grace International School, has said teacher motivation and professional development was crucial for the realization of good education.

She said in order to achieve short and long term sets goals in teaching and learning, teachers’ interest and welfare must be a major concern of the employers so that they feel satisfied on the job to give out their best in molding the lives of students.

Mrs Addison made the remark in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when her school jointly held its 30th anniversary, 17th graduation, Speech and Prize-giving Day.

She said: “As much as bosses and employers demonstrate much concern to the wellbeing of workers, there is little room for shoddy work or sluggish performance, but if working conditions proof otherwise, certainly there will be knock-on effect on their performance”.

The educationist said there was the need for the provision of teaching materials and logistics whilst providing a congenial environment for the learners.

Mrs Addison said school authorities must show concern for their staff when they were bereaved and also organize joyous occasions for them, adding that this go a long to encourage the teachers in their work.

She said she has instituted a monthly award scheme for teachers in her school to boost the performance of the teachers and that the yardstick included punctuality, lesson note preparation, among others.

“Teachers are supposed to be good role-models and as such the school insists on proper exemplary dressing which can have a telling effect on the school’s image.

“Equally important success factors are the health and fitness of staff and students and as such there is an occasional health screening and aerobic session for them which enhance the learning and working abilities of students and teachers,” she said.

Mrs Addison called for periodic engagement of inter/intra-school extra-curricular activities to improve the overall development of school children.

She said her foremost vision had always been to produce best intellectual talents to serve the nation and that God has been the centerpiece of the excellent performance of the students of the school on yearly basis.

She said the school had chalked successes and achievements in its 30 years of existence and notable among them included the 2016 Heroes of Distinction Award, and the TNG Corporate Award for Academic Excellence, presented by West Africa Int. Limited among others.