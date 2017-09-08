SHS placement extended for the third time

General News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-08

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has once again extended the earlier the deadline for registration to the close of today.

This marks the third such extension. The GES has said this is to allow some 40,000 BECE graduates who had challenges in securing places to do so.

“The closing date that is supposed to be [Thursday] is being extended to [today] midnight so that we allow people who have not been able to access the website to do so before it is late,” Reverend Jonathan Bettey, the Public Relations Officer of the GES noted to Citi News.

Now, Rev. Bettey also added that people had problems assessing their website because of problems in keying in the website address and that “if you [make mistakes] there is no way you will be able to get the website correctly.”

The Computerized School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) initially encountered some challenges, with error notices greeting some BECE graduates who had been trying, since September 1, to access the website for self-placement.

But the government said these problems had been addressed, following the setting up of a new website.

The original website for the self-placement, www.myjhsresult.net, now contains a link that directs users to the new website, www.cssps.gov.gh.

The issues with the CSSPS began when the GES announced an extension for the placement of BECE candidates after it emerged that over 100,000 qualified candidates had still not been placed.

The GES asked qualified students who were not placed to go online and select an option available during the now-extended window.

These challenges have led some anxious parents to express fears that their wards may miss the deadline, but government assured that no candidate would be cut off by the deadline.

Uncertainty over reporting

Meanwhile, Citi News checks in the Central Region has revealed that prospective senior high school students who have been to various schools in the Region are still uncertain about their reporting dates.

Heads of these schools say they are yet to receive the list of enrolled students from the GES hence the uncertainty.

Our Central regional correspondent, Joseph Ackon Mensah has more in this report.