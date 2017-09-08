Seating arrangements affecting students performance – Expert

General News of Friday, 8 September 2017

The seating arrangements in our classrooms have effect on both learning process, Mr. James Kwesi Addison Ghana’s first Certified Emotional Quotient Coach who doubles as CEO and Master Trainer at Addison International Centre For Emotional Intelligence, SEDI ( Social Emotional Development Institute ) based at UK, Africa Regional Partner, has said.

According to him, studies have shown that seating arrangements impact the learning process.

He explained that students occupying the front rows are more attentive that those in the back are the ones who generally answer questions asked in class, he added.

He said the arrangements we have in our classrooms makes concentration deficient because we’ve been made to understand that, students who occupy the front rows are diligent and focused students whereas students who occupy the back rows are seen to be casual students so they cannot be easily noticed by the teacher.

He said studies have shown that, seating arrangements may be a cause for the decline of student performance as attention span, concentration, comprehension and the retaining of information can be influenced by where the student chooses to sit.

The most effective seating arrangements which has been proven to be effective he explained are the U-Shape , Square and Stadium seating. These seating arrangements promote team building and collaboration in the classroom, he said.

The trainer said, seating arrangements can play a huge role in student performance. Therefore, it would be prudent for teachers to select arrangements that will help students perform better, improve upon their social strength and build their emotions positively.

Teachers he posited must encourage students to do their best all the time but must refrain from discouraging students who are average performers. He said, students who don’t usually perform well in class should not be castigated but encouraged to perform better.

‘’Classroom seating arrangements are not only important for students’ academic development, but also for their social functioning in the classroom,’’ he stated.