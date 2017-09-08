Paul Adom-Otchere eats ‘humble pie’; admits overreaction in Manasseh ranting

General News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-08

Host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere says he erred in his editorial ranting in which he interrogated investigative work done by Senior Multimedia Broadcaster, Manasseh Azure Awuni.

The legal practitioner said he was not surprised by the backlash he suffered because after watching a replay of the entire programme he realised he went overboard.

He manned up to Joy News’ Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Ghana Connect Friday the “level of my animation was not the best.”

Mr Adom-Otchere said with the benefit of hindsight he is tempted to agree with critics who took a dead aim at his over 40 minutes editorial.

“To those who felt offended, I would say that I am with them because when I saw the video, I noticed that the animation at some part was somewhat wild,” he said with a tinge of remorse.

Mr Adom-Otchere chided Mr Azure Awuni over his latest investigative piece in which some companies linked to sanitation giant, Jospong Group of Companies were found to have signed questionable contracts.

One of the contract was for the provision of one million waste bins and 900,000 bin liners.

Days after the report was aired on Joy FM and its sister stations, the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) issued a statement in which it cautioned media practitioners from trying businesses.

In statement the GJA president suggested it was wrong for the media “to wage a smear campaign against individuals, especially local businesses and personalities who have made a substantial contribution to the growth of the economy is wrong.”

The statement courted the displeasure of anti-graft agencies such as the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) and the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) which felt the Association was siding with businesses against its members.

Mr Azure Awuni in a Facebook post questioned the connection Mr Adom-Otchere had with the Association to be forwarding its statement to some Ghanaians journalists for publication and broadcast.

Although many had said the statement was non-offensive, Mr Adom Otchere saw it in a different light and dedicated 40 minutes of his programme Tuesday to interrogate the work of Mr Awuni.

But three days after he was widely condemned on social media, the Good Evening Ghana host said he went overboard with his ranting.

He noted he is against people hopping on radio to draw conclusions when they are not armed with all the facts.

“The media being the fourth estate of the realm does not give it the authority to do the work of the first three and only the court can say that someone is a thief,” he said.