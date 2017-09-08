Parents frustrated with SHS online registration

play videoParents and wards have experienced challenges in accessing the Senior High School placement <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504866087_90_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Some parents in Kumasi have expressed their frustration over their inability to place their wards in the Senior High Schools of their choice online, especially as the deadline for the registration of new SHS students expires midnight today.

They told Radio Ghana’s correspondents, who had gone round to assess the situation at some internet cafes’ that they would have preferred paying for their ward’s school fees to attend the school of their choice than go through the ordeal associated with the challenges in respect of the Computerized School Selection and Placement System.

Some students also complained bitterly of not getting their preferred schools through the computer placement system, claiming that the institutions left for them to select from are all Community Day High Schools which are located outside the Ashanti Region.

However, cafe attendants said the placement process has been smooth since it began, despite some technical difficulties.

