Pandemonium at Tema Port over paperless system

There was pandemonium today September 7, 2017, at the Tema Port as angry clearing agents verbally attacked Custom Officers while agitating against delay in the paperless processes.

“We have been here since Monday and nothing is working. We don’t know who to talk to. Custom officers tell us to calm down; my brother I have calmed down since Monday. I can’t calm down again,” Solomon Debrah, a clearing agent told Starr Business Osei Owusu Amankwaah.

Another clearing agent, Afia Yeboah said “I have paid all the necessary duties online and I have been asked to come here. I have been here since yesterday and nobody is listening to me. What kind of service are they rendering? If the country is not ready for paperless why force it on the poor clearing agent.”

The paperless system is now being put to the test as a result of the usual traffic that characterizes business transactions at the port.

The new system at the Tema Port took off last Friday, September 1, 2017.

