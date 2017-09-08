Owners of broken down vehicles to pay for towing – Osafo Maafo

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Government has ordered all towing companies capable of providing effective towing services to register with the Transport Ministry as soon as possible in wait for the review of LI 2180 by Parliament.

According to the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo, although the mandatory towing service has been put on hold by government, there is the need for broken down vehicles on the roads to be towed to reduce the spate of accidents and to keep the roads safe.

According to him, when LI 2180 is reviewed, it would allow private interested companies who have been registered by the Transport Ministry to be engaged for their services.

In a meeting with stakeholders in Accra on Thursday, 7 September 2017, he said owners of broken down vehicles will pay to have their vehicles towed.

“Today, we are asking you to go and register for the services you will provide. Naturally, people are going to ask some questions. We want to listen to your concerns if any, because what was expected to commence on July 1 has been stopped, but there is the need to provide that service. We are asking those who have the capacity to provide the service to register through the appropriate ministry and provide the service to those who need it and those who receive the services will pay for it at the point of receiving the service,” he stated.

Government cancelled the mandatory towing levy after a section of Ghanaians strongly opposed its implementation.

In 2012, Parliament passed the Legislative Instrument 2180 [ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATIONS, 2012] which in regulation 102 [3], imposes a mandatory levy on all owners and persons in charge of motor vehicles for the purpose of towing broken down or disabled vehicles from Ghana’s roads.

The initial policy would have imposed a mandatory fee on all vehicle owners in the country.