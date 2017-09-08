Opposition is hell; I’ve not had salary for 8 months – Kojo Adu Asare

Kojo Adu Asare, former MP for Adenta <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504870853_938_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former MP for Adenta and Presidential Staffer under John Mahama, Kojo Adu Asare, says life in opposition has never been easy especially when there is no income coming in, eight months after leaving office.

The NDC led by John Mahama lost a first round election in 2016 and had to leave office after President Akufo-Addo was sworn in as President. All appointees in the NDC had to leave and Mr. Adu Asare had no choice but to exit his office.

Speaking on Joy Fm’s Personality Profile segment on the Drive Time he said though he is not broke, life in government guaranteed a steady stream of income which opposition does not offer.

But he said he is in the process of “resuscitating” some businesses that had been lying ideal during his time in government.

Mr. Adu Asare was one of several government officials invited by the Justice Dzamefe Commission investigating the disastrous World Cup in Brazil, where an alleged financial misappropriation was said to have taken place.

He publicly wept during his appearance which led to trolling on social media.

قالب وردپرس

Comments