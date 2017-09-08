Newcastle fans back Christian Atsu to win Player of the Month award

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Christian Atsu, Ciaran Clark and Mikel Merino have all been nominated for Newcastle United’s August Player of the Month award, with fans able to vote on who they think should win.

Despite beginning the campaign with defeats against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park and fellow newly-promoted side Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium, the Magpies bounced back with an impressive 3-0 win at home to West Ham United last time out.

Even though Clark netted in the success against the Irons, Atsu – who completed a permanent move to Tyneside during the summer from Chelsea following a successful loan spell – was also a key performer and he set up Joselu for the opening goal of the game.

Newcastle supporters were quick to have their say on who should win the award via social media, and Atsu appears to be the overwhelming favourite with many saying that he “deserves it”.

